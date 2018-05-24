Burkina breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan – Foreign Minister

Burkina Faso has officially severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation Minister, Alpha Barry, announced Thursday at a press briefing in Ouagadougou.“Since 1994, Burkina Faso had cooperative relations with Taiwan, but today the evolution of the world; the current socio-economic challenges of our country; and our region recommends that we reconsider our position,” Barry declared, adding: “this is why the government of Burkina has decides today to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan.”

According to the head of Burkinabe diplomacy, “this decision was guided by the firm will to defend the interests of Burkina Faso and its people in the comity of nations, and forge better partnerships in order to consolidate the socio-economic development of our country and facilitate regional and sub-regional projects.”

Foreign minister Barry revealed that he received instructions from President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who asked him to make all the necessary arrangements for the closure of the Burkina Faso embassy in Taipei and Taiwan’s chancery in Ouagadougou.