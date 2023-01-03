International › APA

Happening now

Burkina court to probe death of 28 civilians

Published on 03.01.2023 at 18h21 by APA News

The transition government in Burkina Faso has expressed its solidarity and compassion to the bereaved families.The main prosecutor at the High Court of Nouna, Armel Sama, announced on Monday that he had opened an investigation after the “discovery” of 28 lifeless bodies in the town of Nouna, in the Boucle du Mouhoun region.

 “It appears that most of the victims, all male, were killed by bullets,” the prosecutor added.

 He assured citizens that everything is being done to ensure that the perpetrators of these “unprecedentedly serious acts” are arrested and brought to justice.

 The government expressed its solidarity with the suffering of the bereaved families and its compassion for them, in a statement by the spokesman, Jean-Emmanuel Ouédraogo. 

It maintained that all measures are being taken to shed light on this unacceptable violence and that the executive remains “firmly committed to ensuring the protection of all Burkinabè without distinction.”

 The Collective against Impunity and Stigmatisation of Communities (CISC) had earlier explained that dozos (traditional hunters) identified as Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP) had targeted neighbourhoods predominantly inhabited by the Fulani community.

This followed a terrorist attack on their headquarters on the night of 29-30 December 2022. 

It reported more than twenty victims, including children, and the looting of people’s property.

 The civil society organisation accused the army’s auxiliaries of being responsible for around thirty cases of summary and extra-judicial executions since mid-December 2022. 

It called on the government to supervise them.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar Beach

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top