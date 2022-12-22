Burkina expels two French citizens over espionage

The pair were particularly interested in the activities of the Burkinabe Defense and Security Forces (FDS).Two French citizens arrested for “espionage” were expelled from Burkina Faso during the night of Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 December 2022, the Burkina Information Agency (AIB) reported on Wednesday December 21, 2022.

Several reliable sources who confirmed the expulsions to APA said the French nationals had shown “an interest in the activities of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS).”

“They got close to several soldiers and asked many questions about their exits and entries, training sites, equipment … This is what aroused our suspicions,” a source said.

Another explained that the French Consulate General, based in Ouagadougou sent a verbal note on Saturday morning, December 17, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give details of the arrest of two French nationals.

In the note, the consulate demanded to know the actual date and reasons for their arrest and their place of detention.

No answer was given, our source said, adding that the government had ordered their expulsion from the country.

This is not the first time that France has been accused of spying on the Burkinabe army.

In November 2019, the Armed Forces General Staff had warned against the overflight of its territory by French military aircraft after “unidentified aircraft” flew over bases and areas of operation of the Burkinabe army.

Instructions were given to soldiers to “consider them as enemies and treat them as such.”

The expulsion of the two French citizens comes in amidst a diplomatic row between Burkina and France.

Since September 30, 2022, protesters have repeatedly attacked French diplomatic signages.

They also demanded the departure of French soldiers based in Ouagadougou, against the backdrop of Russia’s claim.