Burkina exports to Senegal hit CFA6.4 bln in 2017

In 2017, exports from Burkina Faso to Senegal were estimated at CFA6.4 billion, Jacob Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s Ambassador in Senegal said in Dakar.“Burkina’s exports to Senegal increased from 3.862 billion CFA francs in 2015 to 6.496 billion CFA francs in 2017. This is proof that there is potential and that this one is far from having pushed its limits, for as much as conditions are met for its optimization,” the diplomat, also accredited to Capo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania said.

Jacob Ouedraogo was speaking during a press briefing on Thursday ahead of the third edition of the Economic and Commercial Promotion Days (JPECs) of Burkina Faso in Senegal, scheduled for July 8-14, 2019 at the Senegalese International Center for Foreign Trade (CICES) in Dakar.

This edition will be held after those held in Benin and Cote d’Ivoire under the theme: “Strengthening Economic and Trade Relations between Burkina Faso and Senegal.”

“JPECs are based on the observation that economic and trade exchanges that already exist between Senegal and Burkina Faso, though presenting great opportunities, have been galvanized and strengthened,” Ambassador Jacob Ouedraogo added.

According to him, the holding of the Days of Economic and Commercial Promotion (JPECs) is therefore an opportunity that should help to develop and coordinate all opportunities for the development of our economic and trade partnership with Senegal.”