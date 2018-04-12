Burkina eyes 45pc energy access by 2020

The ambition of the Burkinabe government is to raise the electricity access rate from 20 percent currently to 45 percent by 2020, Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba said in Ouagadougou on Thursday.Addressing the National Assembly on the electricity situation in the country, Mr. Thieba explained that the government’s policy had three strategic objectives, the first of which is to “put an end to the power deficit which is 50 megawatts and has an annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Secondly, the government, according to the Prime Minister, intends to “increase the competitiveness of the economy by reducing the cost of kWh which currently varies between CFA125 and CFA130”.

Thieba noted that the third objective sought by the government is to “increase the rate of access to electricity from 20 percent currently, to 45 percent in 2020.”

“To this end, the energy sector in Burkina Faso has undergone major reforms over the past year, with a particular focus on increasing the share of renewable energy, improving the energy mix and promoting its efficiency,” the head of the government added.