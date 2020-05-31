Burkina Faso: 15 civilians killed in terrorists attack

Burkina Faso announced Saturday that at least 15 civilians have been killed in a terrorist attack perpetrated by gunmen in north of the country. “On May 29, a convoy of traders hailing from Titao due to Solle has been attacked by terrorist groups between the localities of Dougouma and Ingané,” Burkina Faso’s Communication ministry Remis Fulgance Dandjinou reports in a statement.

“The provisional toll is 15 dead, some injured and others missing as well as widespread material losses,” Dandjinou added.

Military reinforcements were deployed in the country’s most hit field to comb the zone following the terrorist attack which left mostly traders dead.

In Burkina Faso, terrorist attacks have so far killed more than 900 people and displaced some 860,000 during these past five years.