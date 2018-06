The National Assembly in Burkina Faso Thursday approved an amendment to the 1996 criminal code which abolishes the death penalty in the West African country.APA learned Friday from a parliamentarian source in Ouagadougou that the penal code amendment bill was adopted by 83 votes for and 42 against, and effectively ends application of the death penalty in Burkina Faso.

The new law comes in effect after several years of a moratorium on enforcement of the death penalty.