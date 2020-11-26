Burkina Faso: CENI declares outgoing president first-round winner

Outgoing president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, with 57.87 percent of the vote, is the winner of the November 22 presidential election, according to the provisional results announced Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).Roch Marc Christian Kabore (RMCK) succeeds his bet: the KO blow in the count of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), the leader of the People’s Movement for Progress (MPP) collected 1,654,982 votes, representing 57,87 percent.

Eddie Komboigo, the candidate of the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), former ruling party comes second with 442,742 votes, or 15.48 percent. Zephirin Diabre is third with 356,388 votes, or 12.46 percent.

In the rest of the rankings, the ten other applicants obtained in order: Kadre Desire Ouedraogo (95,977 votes – 3.36 percent), Tahirou Barry (62,639 votes-2.19 percent), Ablasse Ouedraogo (51,575 votes -1, 80 percent), Gilbert Noel Ouedraogo (44,347 votes -1.55 percent), Yacouba Isaac Zida (43,403 votes – 1.52 percent), Abdoulaye Soma (40,217 votes -1.41 percent), Segui Ambroise Farama (25,783 votes – 0,90 percent), Do Pascal Sessouma (20,158 votes – 0.70 percent), Monique Yeli Kam (15,124 votes – 0.53 percent) and Claude Aime Tassembedo (6,449 votes – 0.23 percent).

In total, 2,993,288 Burkinabè have cast their ballot and 133,496 invalid ballots were counted. As a result, 2,859,784 votes are validly cast. Due to the jihadist threat and logistical problems, all citizens registered on the election roll, were unable to go to the polls.

“We initially had 21,154 polling stations. For security reasons, 1,318 have not been opened. So we went to the elections with 19,866 polling stations. The electoral body went from 6,490,162 to 5,893,406. And out of 19,866 polling stations, there are 926, which were unable to open on (polling) day because of the new security situation,” explains Newton Ahmed Barry, president of the CENI.

However, he maintained, “the counting at the polling station level, of compilation at the level of the municipal centers, of transmission of documents to the CENI and of validation of the results in plenary took place in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral code.” In addition, Mr. Barry explained that “these operations were made unusually long by the double counting (manual and electronic) instituted by the law.”