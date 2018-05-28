Burkina Faso edge Cameroon in friendly

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were defeated in an international friendly on Sunday one nil by the Stallions of Burkina Faso in Paris.

Lyon forward Bertrand Traore scored the only goal of the game at the hour mark after bursting through Cameroon’s defence before firing past Andre Onana in goal. Cameroon squandered a chance to level scores when a weak penalty from Clinton Njie was saved by the Burkina Faso goalkeeper to keep scores at one nil.

The game was surely the last for interim coach Alexandre Belinga at the head of the team as a commission of the Normalisation committee is just back from France where they have conducted interviews with potential candidates for the job.

A mixed commission involving Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education will sit to determine the identity of the final candidate.