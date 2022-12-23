International › APA

Happening now

Burkina Faso expels UN Resident Coordinator

Published on 23.12.2022 at 16h21 by APA News

The reasons for the expulsion of the UN official were not stated in a statement confirming the move.Barbara Manzi, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Burkina Faso was declared persona non grata by the government on Friday.

“She is therefore requested to leave Burkina Faso today, December 23, 2022,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It did not give reasons for Mrs. Manzi’s expulsion.

Ms. Manzi, an Italian was also the Humanitarian Coordinator in the country. 

She was appointed in the roles in August 2021 by UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

