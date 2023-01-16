International › APA

Happening now

Burkina Faso in gendarmerie overhaul

Published on 16.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

Captain Ibrahim Traore has created a special legion that brings together the specialized bodies and units of the national gendarmerie.The President of the Transition continues the reorganization of the Defense and Security Forces. This time, it is the national gendarmerie that is affected.

The three gendarmerie regions are now reorganized into six gendarmerie legions, the Communication Directorate reports.

It adds that the legion is a regional district command subdivided into departmental gendarmerie and mobile gendarmerie constituting the two major pillars of the institution.

The Directorate of Communication of the Gendarmerie said that this subdivision establishes a “unity of command … at the level of the Legion of Gendarmerie.”

Six officers have been appointed to the position of Commanders of the Gendarmerie Legion. These officers “have each, the rank of Commander of the military region. As such, they exercise their command in the same territorial areas as the commander of the military region,” the communication service said.

Captain Ibrahim Traore has also created a special legion, bringing together the specialized bodies and units of the national gendarmerie.

The gendarmerie legions participate in the operational defense of the territory (DOT). They are part of the reorganization of the national territory into military regions.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top