Burkina Faso in gendarmerie overhaul

Captain Ibrahim Traore has created a special legion that brings together the specialized bodies and units of the national gendarmerie.The President of the Transition continues the reorganization of the Defense and Security Forces. This time, it is the national gendarmerie that is affected.

The three gendarmerie regions are now reorganized into six gendarmerie legions, the Communication Directorate reports.

It adds that the legion is a regional district command subdivided into departmental gendarmerie and mobile gendarmerie constituting the two major pillars of the institution.

The Directorate of Communication of the Gendarmerie said that this subdivision establishes a “unity of command … at the level of the Legion of Gendarmerie.”

Six officers have been appointed to the position of Commanders of the Gendarmerie Legion. These officers “have each, the rank of Commander of the military region. As such, they exercise their command in the same territorial areas as the commander of the military region,” the communication service said.

The gendarmerie legions participate in the operational defense of the territory (DOT). They are part of the reorganization of the national territory into military regions.