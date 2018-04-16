Burkina Faso loses 1 soldier, 5 wounded in MINUSMA attack

Burkinabe Corporal Ibrahim Yameogo was killed, while five other soldiers were injured in the attack on the MINUSMA camp and the Timbuktu airport area (Mali), the Burkinabe National Gendarmerie said on Monday in Ouagadougou.”The death toll on the side of the contingent of Burkina Faso is one soldier killed and five wounded, the latter having been immediately taken care of by the medical services,” the national police said in a press release.

The text states that “Burkina Faso’s peacekeepers, alongside the other UN and Barkhane forces, by the promptness of their reaction, neutralized the terrorists.”

The Burkinabe Army who condemned this “unjustified attack,” expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

On the afternoon of Saturday, April 14, the MINUSMA camp and the Timbuktu airport area suffered rocket and mortar fire, followed by the explosion of several vehicles and direct fire.

The press release mentions the death of a Burkinabe UN peacekeeper (Corporal Ibrahim Yameogo) and 13 more wounded, including five Burkinabe.

MINUSMA has lost 161 peacekeepers since its deployment in 2013 in Mali.