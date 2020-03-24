Burkina Faso: major markets, public attractions closed over Covid-19

The major markets in Burkina capital city Ouagadougou and surrounding communes will be closed from Wednesday to better ward off the coronavirus in the country.According to Governor Sibiri de Issa Ouedraogo, this provision, which comes into force from March 25 to April 20, 2020, is in line with the measures taken by the President to curb the coronavirus pandemic nationwide.

In addition to closing markets, “demonstrations and/or gatherings of people in places and/or venues open to the public are strictly prohibited throughout the region.”

The governor also suspended “the holding of baptisms, weddings (official, religious) and any other event gathering the public.”

The other provision concerns the closure of bars, maquis and restaurants. “Their owners must serve only takeaway food and/or drinks,” the statement said.

The governor said he can “count on the civic commitment of all to block the road to the chain of propagation of Covid-19” in the Central region.

Since the detection of the disease in Burkina Faso on March 9, the country has recorded 114 confirmed cases, 41 women and 73 men, according to Monday report.

Four people have died from the disease while seven patients have recovered.