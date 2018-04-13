‘Burkina Faso marching toward progress’ – PM

Burkina Faso, which had a growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017, is resolutely pursuing a “march towards progress” facilitated by the government’s policy “against social inequalities and corruption,” Prime Minister Paul Kaba Tiheba has said.“Burkina Faso is marching toward progress because my government is implementing a policy to fight against social inequalities and corruption,” the Prime Minister said Thursday during his state-of-the-union address before the parliament.

“Our national economy, with a performance of 6.7 per cent in 2017, has already returned to a growth rate in terms of potential, which will over time put an end to poverty and substantially increase the level of Burkinabe’s life,” he declared.

Tiheba added that “with the operationalization of the National Economic and Social Development Plan (PNDES), the growth rate of the national economy is expected to increase in 2018, 2019 and 2020.”

Meanwhile, the growth rate of national wealth has increased from 4.0 per cent in 2015 to 5.6 per cent in 2016, he went on, before emphasizing that the government found much hope in the PNDES, considered as “our compass and our guide to take our country out of poverty and place it on the path of emergence.”