Burkina Faso: New PM spells out gov’t priorities

The new Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, who took office on Thursday, has set out his priorities, including a commitment to ensure peace and stability, and revive the economy.A communiqué from Thursday’s council of ministers’ meeting seen by APA on Friday said PM Dabire also spoke of the need to “fight the evils gaining ground namely, the erosion of social cohesion and insecurity.”

The government plans to ensure that the ministry of Economy, Finance and Development becomes truly development-oriented, and accompanies the implementation of major programmes.

Then there is the pivotal importance of organising government work efficiently; reduction of public spending; restoration of the authority of the state; and, the effective implementation of the programmes, he added.

Dabire announced that government seminars are scheduled, and “strong” measures will be taken to meet the expectations of the people.

The new government headed by PM Dabire, unveiled Thursday, has 32 ministers, including seven women.

An economist specialized in development planning and business management, Dabire was appointed by presidential decree on Monday.

He was previously commissioner in charge of the Regional Market Department for Competition and Cooperation of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

Dabire took over from Paul Kaba Thieba who, after three years as Prime minister, submitted his government’s resignation on Friday 18 January, 2018.