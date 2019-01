Published on 21.01.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Economist Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré has been appointed Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, the presidency announced Monday in a statement.A former Minister of Higher Education under former president Blaise Compaoré, the new head of the Burkinabe government was a Commissioner of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).

He is taking over from Paul Kaba Thiéba, who resigned last Friday.

Dabiré is expected form a new cabinet soon.