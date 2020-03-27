International › APA

Happening now

Burkina Faso records seven Covid-19 related deaths, ten recoveries

Published on 27.03.2020 at 04h21 by APA News

Burkina Faso has recorded seven deaths and ten recoveries out of 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), according to the Coordination of national response to the pandemic.No fewer than 32 new cases have been reported, including 31 in Ouagadougou and one in Dédougou (north-west).

 According to the Coordination of national response to the pandemic, the 32 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 146, were confirmed following the analysis of 81 samples.

 A second operationalization centre has been set up to In the capital manage the Covide-19 cases.

In Burkina Faso, the first confirmed cases of the disease were recorded on March 9, 2020.

