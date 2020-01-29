Burkina Faso: Recruiting armed volunteers to tackle terrorism

The National Assembly in Burkina Faso on January 21 2020 adopted a bill establishing Volunteers for Homeland Defence (VDP) with the aim of dealing with the multiple acts of terrorism that have been blighting the country since 2016.By Alban Kini

Article 2 of the law on general provisions defines the VDP as “a person of Burkinabe nationality, auxiliary to the Defence and Security Forces (FDS), serving voluntarily the security interests of their village or area of residence, under a contract signed between the volunteer and the state.”

The law specifies that the mission of the VDP is to contribute, if necessary, by the force of arms, to the defense of persons and property of their village or area of residence.

According to Article 3 and 4, the task of the future auxiliary of the FDS requires in all circumstances “patriotism, loyalty, discipline, availability, neutrality, integrity and spirit of sacrifice that may go to the supreme sacrifice.”

Article 5, it stipulates that “the recruitment of VDPs shall be carried out at the level of the village or its area of residence on a voluntary basis, subject to the approval of the local people.”

The same article states that VDPs will benefit from health coverage in case of injury in the conduct of their duties, but also from a single lumpen sum premium in case of permanent disability according to Article 8 of the bill.

In addition, the VDPs will receive 14 days of training focusing on the handling of weapons, discipline and specific equipment.

However, the VDPs will not be entitled to pension rights but will receive a demobilization bonus at the end of the contract (Article 8).

“In the event of death, the volunteer will be buried by the state and their dependants will receive financial assistance from the state. The volunteer remains responsible before the competent courts for punishable acts committed in the performance of his or her duties,” the law emphasized.

It also mentions that the auxiliary of the SDS or VDP may lose their status as a volunteer, on the basis of resignation, termination of contract, prolonged absence for more than 30 days, non-renewal of the contract or death.

It is clear from the text that volunteers will not be provided with uniforms and that their operationalization will take place with the entry into force of the law in Burkina Faso.

Burkinabe president, Roch Kaboré, in his address to the nation on November 7, 2019, in the aftermath of an attack on the convoy of a mining company that killed some 40 people in the east, launched an appeal to recruit volunteers to defend the country.

After the vote, the signing of a decree is necessary to make the measure operational.