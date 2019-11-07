Burkina Faso to recruit volunteers to fight terrorism

The President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré Thursday in Ouagadougou called for the general mobilisation of volunteers in areas under terrorist threat, in his message to the nation following the terrorist attack on a convoy of miners that killed 38 people. By Alban Kini

“I have ordered the recruitment of volunteers to defend the country in areas under threat,” President Kaboré announced on national television.

The Burkinabe leader said that “only a general mobilisation of the nation’s sons and daughters, regardless of region, ethnicity, political opinion and religious denomination, is capable of defeating these lawless murderers who dream of submitting our country and our brave people to their Machiavellian diktat”.

In doing so, he urged the Defence and Security Forces (DSF) to “uncompromisingly hunt down and fight terrorists and all their accomplices and called on our people to mobilise generally against terrorism.”

Kaboré recalled that on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019, unidentified armed individuals attacked “with unspeakable barbarism, a convoy transporting workers, contractors and suppliers from SEMAFO SA’s gold mine on the Ugaru-Boungou road.”

According to him, the provisional toll is 38 dead and many injured.

The Burkinabe president said “these despicable acts, which are from another era, aim to sow psychosis among our people and destabilise our democracy,”.

He called on his compatriots to “remain dignified and courageous” in the face of such an onslaught.

In addition, Kabore declared a 72-hour national mourning period beginning at midnight on Friday, November 8, 2019.

“During these 72 hours, I invite each Burkinabe to meditate and introspect, to strengthen their faith in unity, cohesion and peace in our country,” he said.

He said he was convinced that “the Burkinabe, worthy heirs to the long and heroic tradition of struggle of our ancestors, will be able to face terrorism by opposing the victorious resistance that is needed.”

Wednesday’s attack is the most deadly of the terrorist attacks Burkina Faso has suffered for more than three years.