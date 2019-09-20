Burkina: Five soldiers killed in ambush

Five Burkinabe soldiers were killed overnight in an ambush in the Toéni district, in the Sourou province (Boucle du Mouhoun region) more than 200 km from the capital, Ouagadougou, local sources told APA Friday.The sources reported “the ambush was carried out yesterday (Thursday) night by unidentified gunmen who also wounded two soldiers on a military patrol.”

Another source close to the national army stated that four of the five soldiers killed belonged to the 25th Commando Parachute Regiment (RPC) based in Bobo Dioulasso. They are a corporal, a first-class soldier and two second-class soldiers.

The 5th soldier killed is said to be a chief warrant officer from the 23rd Commando Infantry Regiment (RIC) of Dedougou (capital of the Boucle du Mouhoun region).

For more than three years, Burkina Faso has been facing recurrent terrorist attacks, killing both defense and security forces (DSF) as well as civilians.

One of the bloodiest attacks dates back to 19 August in Koutougou (Sahel), where the national army lost 24 soldiers but managed to “neutralize” 40 among the terrorists.