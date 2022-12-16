International › APA

Burkina gendarme inadvertently killed by vigilantes

Published on 16.12.2022 at 14h21 by APA News

The incident occurred after civilian vigilante groups received several warnings about the presence of jihadists in the centre-east of Burkina Faso.The commander of the gendarmerie brigade of Comin-Yanga, Koulpelogo province was killed on Thursday by Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP), sources told APA.

 

The officer was on a motorbike and was making the rounds with one of his colleagues who was seriously wounded, our sources said, indicating that the incident occurred while the army’s civilian vigilantes had received several alerts about the presence of jihadists in the area.

 

“Because of the multiple alerts during the day, the VDP were on the lookout. They opened fire when they saw two armed men coming on a motorbike at the level of Bissiga,” said a deputy contacted by phone.

 

The locality is regularly targeted by jihadist groups. 

In June 2018, the gendarmerie and police stations of Comin-Yanga were attacked by armed men.

 

