Burkina gov’t reacts to opposition warning

The Burkinabe government is showing its “firmness” after a thinly veiled threat from a section of the opposition that participated in the legislative and presidential elections of November 22.Things are tightening up in Burkina Faso! and for good reason, as seven opposition parties, signatories to the Ouagadougou political agreement, are against the publication of the provisional results by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI).

Zéphirin Diabré’s Union for Progress and Change (UPC) and Eddie Komboïgo’s former ruling party, the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), have threatened not to accept “irregular” results.

Through the voice of its spokesman, Remis Fulgance Dandjinou, the Burkinabe government said Tuesday evening that it “cannot support, in any way, any failure to implement the texts related to the elections.

In order not to use the defense and security forces “to restore public order,” Dandjinou reminded political actors of “their commitment freely agreed through the Pact of Good Conduct.”

In the same vein, the Minister of Communication and Relations with Parliament invited all stakeholders to “strict compliance with the laws in force” because they are the “sole guarantors of the satisfactory outcome of the process defined and carried out in an inclusive and consensual manner.”

Overall, the government was pleased with the “timely holding of these elections” since “all (its) actions were undertaken in compliance with the laws and regulations governing electoral matters.”

To prepare for any eventuality, the regime in place asked the forces of law and order “to remain mobilized until the completion of all operations,” not without congratulating them for their effectiveness in “providing security for the people and the elections.”

The day after the vote, CENI began a process of proclaiming provisional results thanks to an express “feedback mechanism” for the votes.

But the structure in charge of organizing the elections had to suspend its activities because of differences between its various members.

To date, five of the fifteen commissioners have decided to leave the plenary session.

However, CENI continued its work given that “the quorum (was) reached” according to its president, Newton Ahmed Barry.

The latter stressed that this body is “bound by the deadlines (for) the examination, validation and publication of the provisional results” which will be submitted to the Constitutional Council for assessment.