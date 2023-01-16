International › APA

Happening now

Burkina: jihadists reportedly kidnap 50 women

Published on 16.01.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

The abduction involved two groups of women who had gone to collect leaves for cooking in the bush.A position of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDPs) in the town of Arbinda, Sahel region, was the target of an attack by armed individuals on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023.

During the incident, attributed to jihadist fighters affiliated with the ‘Groupe de Soutien a l’Islam et aux Musulmans’ (GSIM), two civilian army auxiliaries were killed and three others wounded.

“On their way back, the attackers kidnapped about 30 women. But three of them managed to escape and returned to the village. The abduction took place when the women went to the outskirts of the village to gather leaves and wild fruits for cooking,” a local source said.

On Friday, another group of women, about 20, were abducted in similar circumstances.

The town of Arbinda is a regular target of terrorist attacks, as is the rest of the country. The raids of jihadist groups linked to the Islamic State or Al Qaeda have claimed more than a thousand victims and led to the displacement of nearly two million people.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top