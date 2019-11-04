Burkina MP, three others shot dead

Oumarou Dicko, an MP and mayor of the town of Djibo in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region and three members of his retinue travelling to a public function in the capital Ouagadougou have been shot dead by unidentified gunmen, APA can report on Monday.By Alban Kini

According to a statement to APA from the governor of the Sahel region, the deadly ambush of the MP and his entourage took place around 12pm on Sunday.

The vehicle they were traveling in was attacked by the gunmen, not far from Gaskinde, on the Djibo Namissiguia road, Colonel Salfo Kabore, the provincial governor said in the statement.

Meanwhile, other sources say Mr. Dicko was heading to Ouagadougou to witness Monday’s signing ceremony of a convention between C3 Sahel (Burkina, Niger, Mali) and the G5 Sahel group of countries.

Oumarou Dicko was an MP representing the former ruling Congress for Democracy and Progress party.

The city of Djibo, the main administrative capital of Soum province, located some 200 km north of Ouagadougou, in the Sahel region has been the target of several raids by suspected terrorists.

The mayor was constantly drawing attention to the deteriorating security situation in the area.

One of his statements had incurred the wrath of the national police who accused him of remarks considered defamatory.