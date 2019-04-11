Burkina: NGO voices concern about inter-communal violence

The National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH), in a statement issued Thursday, expressed its concern about “the growing acts of intra and inter-communal violence as a means of conflict resolution” in Burkina Faso.The declaration signed by the vice-president of the human watchdog, Gonta Alida Henriette Da and dated April 11, 2019, recalls that “the municipalities of Zoaga (province of Boulgou, Central-East region) and Arbinda (province of Soum, region of Sahel) were, in early April 2019, the scenes of communal violence which claimed many lives, caused displacement and destruction to property.

The same statement states that while expressing its compassion to the bereaved families and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded, CNDH strongly condemns these acts of violence and urges people to exercise restraint.

He reminds the government “of its responsibility to protect all people and property throughout the country, and under all circumstances”.

The statement add that “recognizing that impunity is a threat to social peace and social cohesion, the CNDH invites the relevant authorities to conduct independent and impartial investigations in a bid to unmask those responsible for the violence and bring them to justice”.