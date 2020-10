Burkina Faso on Friday opened a Consulate General in Dakhla, southern Morocco.The ceremony was presided over by the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his Burkinabe counterpart, Alpha Barry.

This is the fourth consular representation inaugurated in Dakhla, after the Consulate General of Gambia, opened on January 7, that of Guinea, which began services on the 17th of the same month and Djibouti which was inaugurated on February 28, 2020.