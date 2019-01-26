Burkina PM unveils new 32-member cabinet

Published on 26.01.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

The new Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire, has named a 32-member cabinet.Shortly after being installed around noon on Thursday, PM Dabire formed his first cabinet in which there are nine departures and eight newcomers.

Among the eight new members, there is a former president of the National Council of Transition (CNT), Moumina Cheriff Sy, previously High Representative of the Head of State.

Also witnessed is the return to public life of Lassane Kabore, former Director General of Cooperation and previously working for ECOWAS, as well as Ousséni Compaoré, former Chief of Staff of the Gendarmerie and previously posted to the United Nations system.

Those who left the cabinet include, among others, Simon Compaore (Senior Minister), Clement Sawadogo (Security), Jean-Claude Bouda (Defense), Rosine Coulibaly / Sori (Finance), Nicolas Meda (Health), Smaïla Ouédraogo ( Youth).

The following is the list of members of the new prime minister’s first cabinet.

1. Senior Minister, Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Mr. Moumina Chériff SY

2. Senior Minister, Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Social Cohesion: Mr. Siméon SAWADOGO

3. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation: Mr Alpha BARRY

4. Minister of Security: Mr. Ousséni COMPAORÉ

5. Minister of Justice: Mr. Bessolé René BAGORO

6. Minister of African Integration and Burkinabe Abroad: Mr. Paul Robert TIENDREBÉOGO

7. Minister of National Education, Literacy and Promotion of National Languages: Mr. Stanislas OUARO

8. Minister of Health: Mrs Léonie Claudine LOUGUE

9. Minister of Economy, Finance and Development: Mr Lassané KABORÉ

10. Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation: Mr. Alkassoum MAÏGA

11. Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Protection: Mr. Séni Mahamadou OUÉDRAOGO

12. Minister of Development of the Digital Economy and Posts: Mrs. Hadja Fatimata OUATTARA born SANON

13. Minister of Communication and Relations with Parliament: Mr. Remis Fulgance DANDJINOU

14. Minister of Agriculture and Hydro-agricultural Equipment: Mr. Salif OUEDRAOGO

15. Minister of Water and Sanitation: Mr. Niouga Ambroise OUÉDRAOGO

16. Minister of Infrastructure: Mr. Eric Wendenmanegha BOUGOUMA

17. Minister of Energy: Mr. Bachir Ismaël OUÉDRAOGO

18. Minister of Mining and Quarries: Mr Oumarou IDANI

19. Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Road Safety: Vincent Timbindi DABILGOU

20. Minister of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action: Mrs. Hélène Marie Laurence ILBOUDO born MARCHAL

21. Minister of Commerce, Industry and Handicrafts: Mr. Harouna KABORÉ

22. Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources: Mr Sommanogo KOUTOU

23. Minister of Youth and Promotion of Youth Entrepreneurship: Salifo TIEMTORÉ

24. Minister of Urban Planning and Housing: Maurice Dieudonné BONANET

25. Minister for Human Rights and Civic Promotion: Mrs Maminata OUATTARA

26. Minister of the Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change: Mr. Batio BASSIÈRE

27. Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism: Mr Abdoul Karim SANGO

28. Minister of Sports and Leisure: Mr. Daouda AZOUPIOU

29. Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Development, in charge of the Budget: Mrs. Edith Clemence YAKA

30. Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Development, in charge of regional planning: Mrs Pauline ZOURÉ

31. Minister Delegate to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Social Cohesion, in charge of Decentralization and Social Cohesion: Ms. Madiara SAGNON

32. Minister Delegate to the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, in charge of Scientific Research and Innovation: Mr. Urban Ibrahim COULIDIATI