International › APA

Happening now

Burkina PM vows to shed light on detainee deaths

Published on 17.07.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Christophe Marie Joseph Dabiré on Tuesday promised to shed more light on the death of 11 inmates held at the anti-drug unit in the capital Ouagadougou.“Firm instructions have been given to clarify this unacceptable tragedy and impose sanctions,” PM Dabiré wrote on Facebook.

 

In a statement issued on Monday, the Burkinabe Prosecutor at the Ouagadougou Regional Court announced the opening of an investigation to determine the responsibilities.

 

According to reports, the 11 people were found dead at the police anti-drug unit in Ouagadougou on Monday, July 15, 2019, after being held in police custody as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

 

The people in question were arrested during the weekend of July 12-13. 

They include customers, resellers, suppliers and consumers of narcotic drugs.

 

Reacting to the case, Monday on the 8 p.m. news of the Burkina Faso Television Broadcasting (RTB), the Minister of Security, Ousséni Compaoré, indicated that an administrative investigation had been opened to establish the circumstances of the deaths. 

He claimed the investigation was different from the one opened by the state prosecutor.

 

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top