Burkina prepares for 2018 population census

The fifth General Population and Housing Census (RGPH) in Burkina Faso takes place later this year, according to the details of a cabinet meeting in Ouagadougou on Wednesday.The minutes of the government meeting seen by APA indicate that the National Statistical Program (NSP) plans surveys and censuses to be conducted in 2018 in various areas.

They will include the fifth General Population and Housing Census (RGPH), the second General Census of Agriculture (GAM), the Nutrition Survey and the National Livestock Survey.

The ministers in charge of the project were instructed to take the necessary steps to mobilize the required resources for the successful implementation of the scheme.

In Burkina Faso, the last population and housing census was held in 2016.