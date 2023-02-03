Burkina refugee influx in northern Cote d’Ivoire

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has called for the establishment of an adequate assistance mechanism.Insecurity in Burkina Faso is affecting neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire which is hosting several thousand Burkinabe refugees in the north of the country.

During a session of the National Security Council on February 2, the Ivorian Minister of Defence, Boureima Ouattara, reported a “recent influx of refugees from Burkina Faso” in several localities in the north and north-east of Cote d’Ivoire.

“These refugees, numbering around 8,700, have fled their home areas and taken refuge in the departments of Kong, Tehini and Ouangolodougou,” the Ivorian Security Council report said.

It is reported that the Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who chaired the meeting, insisted on the establishment of an adequate system of assistance to these displaced persons and the strengthening of security in that part of the country.

Reception sites will therefore be set up pending their return to Burkina Faso.

Western Burkina is the scene of atrocities blamed on jihadist groups.

Last week, armed men affiliated to the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM) intercepted two buses and killed about 15 passengers.

In May 2022, about 7,000 Burkinabè fled to north-western Cote d’Ivoire, said Boris Cheshirkov, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

By 2021, nearly 19,200 Burkinabè had fled to Côte d’Ivoire, but also to Mali, Niger and Benin.