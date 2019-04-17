Burkina to celebrate ‘night of quality’ on May 3

Burkina Faso’s “Night of Quality and Innovations” is scheduled for Friday, 3rd May, 2019 in Ouagadougou, APA learns Wednesday from the organizers.According to the GROUP IMPROVE SARL, promoter of the television magazine AFRIQA NORMES, the event will be held under the theme: “Quality approach and development of the private and public sectors”.

The event due to be held at the multipurpose venue Ouaga 2000 at 7:00 will feature in the program, entertainment and performances by artists, fashion shows of companies committed to quality, the showcase of firms specialized in quality approach and analysis laboratories.

The organizers also announced awards for companies that are remarkably committed to promoting quality, and acknowledgment of personalities contributing to the development of the private sector with a commitment to quality.

The prizes for innovation aimed at motivating youth entrepreneurship, as well as rewards to public companies that have used ground-breaking approaches.