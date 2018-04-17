Burkina to host African Zone III karate championship

Burkina Faso will host the 17th African Karate Championship from 18 to 22nd April in Ouagadougou, the country’s federation for the sport announced on Tuesday.The competition will begin next Friday, April 20 in the newly built martial arts hall.

The participating countries will include hosts Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Niger and Togo.

Liberia has confirmed it was pulling out of the competition.

The tournament will cover kata and kumite for the junior U21 categories involving both sexes with 25 gold medals up for grabs.

More than 400 people are expected in the Burkinabe capital for the regional tourney.

Burkina Faso, which will present 25 karateka, is looking to clinch as many medals as possible.

“We strengthened the Burkina Faso team by opening the door to those who had not taken part in the TIKA-Cotonou zone,” said the National Technical Director (DTN) of the country’s karate federation, Corneille Maré.

“Apart from Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria we don’t fear the other countries. Most of them cannot hold a candle to us” he claimed.

At the last TIKA-Zone in Cotonou, Benin, Burkina Faso claimed pole position after securing 26 medals.