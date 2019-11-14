Burkina to regulate recruitment of anti-terrorism volunteers (Official)

Burkina Faso Security ministry has announced that the legislative and regulatory process was underway for the recruitment of volunteers to counter the terrorist threat in the country.According to the report of the Council of Ministers, copied to APA on Thursday, the Minister of Security briefed his colleagues on the status of the implementation of the recruitment process for volunteers in most terrorist-prone areas.

The text specifies that the Council will receive the texts governing the recruitment of these volunteers and the process will be led by the Department of National Defense.

Referring to the subject at the end of the government meeting, the Minister of Communication Rémis Dandjinou who is also the government’s spokesman said the ongoing regulatory work for recruitment will be followed by the training and deployment of volunteers.

Mr. Dandjinou indicated that this recruitment only concerns areas under threat and, for the time being, no recruitment has been undertaken.

He further invited people, “each at their own level, to defend their country with conscience.”

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré made the announcement of volunteer recruitment on November 7, during his address to the Nation, following the attack against a mining company’s convoy that left some 40 people dead in eastern Burkina Faso.