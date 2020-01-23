Burkinabe General named as new MINUSCA commander

Published on 23.01.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Burkinabe General Daniel Sidiki Traore has been appointed Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), a UN statement confirmed on Thursday.By Alban Kini

According to the statement from the United Nations Information Service (UNIS), the appointment of the Burkinabe was announced on January 21, 2020 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

General Traore will be taking over from General Balla Keita of Senegal, who will complete his mission on February 29, 2020.

Currently Advisor to the Chief of General Staff of the Armies of Burkina Faso, General Traore has had a rich career since joining the army in 1977.

He has extensive peacekeeping experience, having served as deputy commander of the MINUSCA force in 2018.

He also served as Commander of Sector West in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma) from 2014 to 2016.

In addition, he also saw service as Sector Commander of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in West Darfur from 2012 to 2014.

General Traoré holds a Master’s degree in Sociology and Human Resources from the University of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and a Master’s degree in History and Archaeology from Sorbonne University in Paris.