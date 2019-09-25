Burkinabe soldier, two assailants killed in ambush

Two attackers were killed following an ambush in Loada, a town in north-central Burkina Faso (more than 100 km north of Ouagadougou), APA learned on Wednesday from the army one of whose soldiers died in the raid.By Alban Kini

According to the army’s communications service, a military patrol was ambushed on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of Loada, 13 km from Dablo, Sanmatenga province.

For more than three years, Burkina Faso has been facing recurrent attacks resulting in the killing of defence and security forces (DSF) and civilians.

One of the bloodiest attacks took place on August 19 in Koutougou (Sahel), where the army lost 24 soldiers but neutralised 40 attackers.