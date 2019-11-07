Burkina’s Iron Biby wins Strongman contest

Published on 08.11.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

Burkinabe weightlifter Cheich Al-Hassan Sanou, aka Iron Biby, recently won the “log press” ahead of 14 world-class competitors, APA learned on Thursday.By Alban Kini

According to several sports sources based in Burkina Faso, the competition took place on Wednesday and consisted of lifting 180 kg.

The Burkinabe reached five reps (the best performance of the evening), while his challenger, Mikhail Shivlyakov, a competitor from the Russian navy could only perform three reps.

Biby posted on his Facebook page that he plans to break the “log lift” world record in April in London and appear again in the Guinness Book of Records.

“As usual, I am the only African representative,” he said before calling on the support of the continent to achieve his new goal.

27 year-old Cheich Al-Hassan Sanou became world champion in “log lift” by lifting a 220 kg load in April 2019 in Leeds, England.