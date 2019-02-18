Burkina’s new cabinet headlines security, social cohesion

The prime minister of Burkina Faso has said that his new cabinet’s role is to give priority to ending insecurity and the “erosion of social cohesion”.Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré, was delivering his general policy statement to members of the National Assembly in Ougadougou on Monday.

The other three pillars of his government’s future action he said are “the obligation to establish more virtuous governance, the need to develop human capital and the desire to boost the national economy.”

The policy statement, which is recommended by the constitution, must be made by the PM “within thirty days from his appointment” to be followed by debate and a vote.

According to the constitution, the adoption of this declaration constitutes an investiture. If the general policy statement does not secure an absolute majority of the members of the National Assembly, the President shall terminate the Prime Minister’s functions within eight days.

He shall appoint a new Prime Minister, in accordance with the provisions of Article 46.

On January 21, 2019, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré appointed by decree Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré as Prime Minister, following the resignation of his predecessor Paul Kaba Thiéba, about ten days earlier.