Burkina’s Prime Minister to meet Captain Traore in Bamako

The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela, is due to meet with the President of the Malian Transition, Assimi Goita.The head of the Burkinabe government is expected, this Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Bamako, sources said.

He is to make an official working visit of 48 hours, our sources said.

This is his first official visit to the country after having gone there on the sly in December to continue in Russia, just as secretly.

This is the third visit of Burkinabe officials to the Joliba, after visits by the President of the Transition, Ibrahim Traoré and the President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly, Dr Ousmane Bougma.

Since the arrival of Captain Traoré in power in September 2022, Ouagadougou has moved closer to Bamako, which plays the role of intermediary with Moscow.

The two countries have recently shown their willingness to fight against terrorism. In mid-January 2023, Mali helped Burkina Faso in the search for sixty women kidnapped on 11 January by suspected jihadists in Arbinda and then found after a week of captivity in Tougouri by the Burkinabe army.