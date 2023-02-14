Burundi, Rwanda to further facilitate cross-border flow

Burundi and Rwanda will provide more convenience for cross-border movement of people and goods, according to one of the resolutions from the just concluded meeting between delegations of two senior administrative officials from the two neighbouring countries.The Governor of Rwanda’s Southern Province, Alice Kayitesi, over the weekend met with her counterpart, Col. Remy Cishahayo of Kayanza Province on the Burundian side, in a fresh move to further solve longstanding cross-border challenges between two neighboring countries.

According to a statement obtained by APA,the two senior administrative officials also discussed illegal cross border movements of neighbouring communities, smuggling and theft as the two countries continue to turn a page from broken ties since 2015.

It said that officials also discussed how neighbouring communities can resume crossing borders, using small accepted borders that are still crossed.

According to a senior Rwandan official, the issue of Rwandan young people who crossed illegally to Burundi recently and are still detained there, was also discussed, without giving further details.

Last year, Burundian authorities reopened borders with Rwanda, after more than five years of closure.

The borders were closed, following a breakdown in relations following the 2015 political crisis.

Earlier this month, Rwandan President Paul Kagame held a tête-à-tête in Bujumbura with his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye on

the sidelines of the Heads of state summit of East African Community (EAC).

In 2020, Rwanda and Burundi began to normalise relations, with exchanges of high-level visits.

In July 2021, Rwanda’s Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, attended Independence Day celebrations in Burundi.

In December 2022, a Burundian delegation led by Lt Gen Andre Ndayambaje, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, came

to Rwanda on a three-day campaign to encourage over 50,000 refugees who fled to Rwanda in 2015 to return home.