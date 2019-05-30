Burundi striker Bigirimana joins Tanzania’s Young Africans

Tanzanian football outfit Young Africans are set to sign Burundian striker Issa Bigirimana on a two-year deal, sport sources revealed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.It is said that Young Africans began talks with the Burundian , but the player returned to Rwanda after passing a medical, making clear that he would only join the Tanzanian club after he is cleared by his local club APR FC.

The recruitment of the Rwandan player by the Tanzanian club came up after another striker of the same Rwandan military club, Patrick Sibomana, has also signed a two- year contract with the same club.

The Burundian has also attracted the attention of other teams of the first Rwandan football league.

Some Burundian players have been recently recruited by major clubs of the Rwandan first division more recently.