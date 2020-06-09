International › APA

Burundi’s President Nkurunziza dies of “heart attack”

Published on 09.06.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Burundi’s outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at 55 after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says in its official Twitter account.The government statement reported on Tuesday that the late leader was admitted Saturday to Karusi hospital following health trouble.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020,” the statement reads.

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza who has been leading the country since 2005 was due to step down in August from the presidency after he was defeated by Evariste Ndayishimiye in the May 20 presidential election.

According to official figures announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), General Ndayishimiye, 52, won 68.72 percent of the vote, against 24.19 percent for his main opponent, Agathon Rwasa, the candidate for the National Council for Freedom (CNL, opposition).

