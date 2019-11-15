Bushfires cost Mauritania over $160m a year – Minister

Bushfires in Mauritania ravage some 300,000 hectares of pasture per year, corresponding to financial losses amounting to $166 million, the Minister of Environment and Rural Development revealed.By Mohamed Moctar

Mariem Bekaye, who was holding a press briefing in Nouakchott on Thursday night, announced the launch of a national campaign to protect pastures against bushfires after the last rainy season, with a detailed plan of action.

The plan aims to provide effective protection for the large quantities of pastures that are plentiful in many parts of the country, including the eastern regions and those bordering the Senegal River, she explained.

The government’s plan for pasture protection this year covers four components, including the creation of 300 kilometers of new firewalls and the improvement of the state of 10,450 old firewalls.

It also provides for raising the awareness of citizens about the need to preserve vegetation cover by appropriate means, and the coordination, monitoring and control of planned activities.