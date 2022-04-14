Business › Finances

Happening now

Business Climate: Standard Chartered To Close Its Doors In Cameroon And 6 Other Countries

Published on 14.04.2022 at 15h58 by Nana Kamsukom

Bank shuts down
Standard Chartered shuts down

The bank announced its withdrawal from Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, Reuters reported.

Standard Chartered is completely shutting down its operations in seven countries in Africa and the Middle East as it seeks to improve profits by focusing on faster-growing markets in the region, it said.The cuts would allow it to focus on the region’s larger and faster-growing economies, such as Saudi Arabia, where it opened its first branch, and Egypt.

The move marks a major shift for Standard Chartered, which has been one of the largest European creditors to invest in the continent in recent years, at a time when its peers have been pulling back.

Reuters reports, however, that the bank intends to continue to invest in Africa and the Middle East, but “remains disciplined in its assessment of where we can deliver significantly improved returns for shareholders,” said chief executive Bill Winters.

The exiting markets generated about 1% of total revenue in 2021 and a similar proportion of pre-tax profit, the bank said. The bank currently operates in 59 markets. The number of people to be sent out of work as a result of this decision remains unknown.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
garoua Published on 14.04.2022

The Throat Of Kola In North Cameroon

The throat of Kola are one of the main natural curiosities of the region of the North. Even if the term of throat seems a…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top