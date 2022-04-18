Business Insider Africa Awards: Cameroonian Rebecca Enonchong named Woman Leader of the Year

The 11 winners of the first edition of this concept were announced on April 12, 2022.

Cameroonian born Rebecca Enonchong is the winner of the Woman Leader of the Year award. She who is the Founder and CEO of AppsTech, a leading provider of software solutions to various companies worldwide. She is also co-founder of IO Spaces, a real estate company. Rebecca Enonchong sits on the board of several other prominent organisations including the WHO Foundation, where she has the post of Vice chair.

Rebecca Enonchong, born on July 14, 1967, is best known for her work promoting technology in Africa. She parctipated at the creation of the Cameroonian incubator ActivSpaces and the African Business Angels Network. She also sits on the board of directors of various start-ups and companies likely Djibouti Telecom.

With more than 150.000 followers on Twitter, she has been the recipient of various awards from organisations such as the World Economic Forum. Forbes named her in 2014 as one of the Top 10 Women Tech Founders to Watch in Africa.

In 2014, Black Enterprise made her the “Woman of Power” of the year while the American magazine Forbes ranked her among the ten most influential female Tech entrepreneurs in Africa.

In 2001, Rebecca Enonchong received the “African Entrepreneurship Award”. From then on, various other prizes will follow: World Leader of Tomorrow in 2002, “Benjamin Franklin Award” prize for SMEs in 2003, finalist of the African Digital Woman competition in 2013, WIE (Women, Inspiration and the Business Network) in 2013 among others.

The Business Insider Africa Awards which she just won aims to recognize outstanding business leaders from across sub-Saharan Africa who have been key stakeholders in the growing and advancement of the region’s economic landscape.