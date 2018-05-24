Business Legal practitioners learn new skills to solve conflicts

The Association for the Promotion of Arbitration in Africa Wednesday opened a colloquium in Yaounde to equip legal practitioners and legal counsels of enterprises and the business world with new skills to solve business conflicts.

The two day international colloquium according to the organisers is aimed at ensuring that the business environment in the entire continent is made conducive and that more national and foreign investors come to Africa thanks to the innovations in settling business conflicts through arbitration and mediation.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the colloquium, the President of the Association for the Promotion of Arbitration in Africa, Dr Gaston Kenfack Douajni, said “the purpose is to present the new texts on arbitration and mediation recently adopted by the OHADA Council of Ministers.

“The regulations are to make Cameroon and other OHADA member States more attractive for investments.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice, Joseph Fonkwe Fongang who chaired the opening ceremony of the colloquium on behalf of the Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Laurent Esso said the ministry of is in charge of putting into practice the OHADA law in Cameroon and that justified its involvement in the colloquium.

He disclosed that during the last Doing Business Forum in Cameroon session, Prime Minister Philemon Yang instructed the ministry to popularize the OHADA law, let legal practitioners and business community master its content and importance.