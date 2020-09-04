C/d’Ivoire: 44 presidential hopefuls submit applications

The Constitutional Council in Cote d’Ivoire has announced receiving applications from 44 hopefuls for the October 31, 2020 presidential election.“On September 03, 2020, at 3:28 p.m. (GMT, local), the Constitutional Council received from the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) the application papers for the October 31, 2020 election of the President of the Republic,” the Council said in a statement shared with APA.

The would-be contenders whose candidatures were submitted include incumbent president Alassane Ouattara, his predecessors Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bedie, and former National Assembly Speaker Guillaume Soro.

In accordance with Article 56 of the Electoral Code, candidates and the parties or political groups sponsoring them have 72 hours from the date of this publication to present their complaints or observations, the statement said.

At the end of the September 6, 2020 deadline, no further complaints or observations will be heard.

The Constitutional Council will enter into deliberation on the registered files to establish the final list of candidates, the statement pointed out.

The Constitutional Council said however, that in accordance with Article 56 of the Electoral Code, only candidates for October’s election, or the parties or political groups sponsoring them, are authorized to make complaints or comments on the applications.