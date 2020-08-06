International › APA

Happening now

C/d’Ivoire: Airport control strengthened to prevent new wave of Covid-19

Published on 06.08.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

The Ivorian government after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting announced heightening control at the country’s airports to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 contamination.“As international flights resumed, the cabinet adopted a strict system of health control on arrival and departure in Ivorian airports to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 contamination,” Minister of Communication and Media and government spokesperson, Sidi Tiémoko Touré said.

 

“Travellers departing from or arriving in Cote d’Ivoire must be screened for Covid-19. The test should be carried out within three to seven days before departure…. for passengers arriving in Cote d’Ivoire, any arriving traveller must carry a negative Covid-19 test,” he explained.

 

“This measure strengthens the operational capacities of national airports, taking into account the need to maintain a greater balance between the epidemiological risk and the resumption of economic and social life,” he added.

 

The Ivorian government has authorized the resumption of international flights since July 1 following strict compliance with health protocols related to Covid-19.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top