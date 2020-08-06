C/d’Ivoire: Airport control strengthened to prevent new wave of Covid-19

The Ivorian government after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting announced heightening control at the country’s airports to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 contamination.“As international flights resumed, the cabinet adopted a strict system of health control on arrival and departure in Ivorian airports to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 contamination,” Minister of Communication and Media and government spokesperson, Sidi Tiémoko Touré said.

“Travellers departing from or arriving in Cote d’Ivoire must be screened for Covid-19. The test should be carried out within three to seven days before departure…. for passengers arriving in Cote d’Ivoire, any arriving traveller must carry a negative Covid-19 test,” he explained.

“This measure strengthens the operational capacities of national airports, taking into account the need to maintain a greater balance between the epidemiological risk and the resumption of economic and social life,” he added.

The Ivorian government has authorized the resumption of international flights since July 1 following strict compliance with health protocols related to Covid-19.