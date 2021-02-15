International › APA

C/d'Ivoire, Burkina set up joint border commission

Published on 15.02.2021

Members of a Joint Ivorian and Burkinabe Commission for managing their common border will be officially installed on Friday.They will be installed in Abidjan by the Ivorian Minister of Interior and Security, General Vagondo Diomandé and his counterpart, Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization Mr. Sawadogo Pengdwendé Clément of Burkina Faso.

 This ceremony will also mark the official launch of the commission’s activities against the backdrop of recurrent militant threats and the desire to annex Ivorian territory.

This will be preceded on February 17 and 18 by the first meeting of members of the Joint Commission for the demarcation of the border between Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

This first meeting will make it possible to define the working methodology and adopt the Commission’s action plan for the next three years.

 Members of the Joint Commission, eight for Cote d’Ivoire, were appointed on 13 November 2020 by the order of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, Chairman of the National Border Commission of Cote d’Ivoire (CNFCI).

Since the appointment of its members, the Commission has carried out several activities, including capacity building of its members, working visits to national archive centres and preparatory meetings of the CMPM for the first working meeting with the Burkinabe side.

 

