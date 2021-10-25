C/d’Ivoire: Cameroonian appointed Standard Chartered Bank CEO

Cameroonian John Mokom has taken the helm of Standard Chartered Bank Cote d’Ivoire, the first 100 percent digital bank in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), the bank reported on Monday.Mokom, a certified public accountant in the US state of Michigan, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Cote d’Ivoire, a bank he knows well having joined in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer.

He served for a long time in the Cameroonian sister subsidiary as a member of the Board of Directors (2008), Secretary General and Chief Financial Officer (2012-2015).

His appointment comes in an increasingly competitive local environment where the bank must above all consolidate not only its leadership in digital banking but also promote its dimension as an innovative bank exclusively focused on customer satisfaction.

These are challenges that the new manager intends to take up fully by continuing to drive forward major innovations following the example of his predecessors.

In addition to his strategic vision of offering clients an optimal banking experience on its various SC Mobile and Straight2Bank platforms, Mokom’s ambition is to make Standard Chartered Bank Cote d’Ivoire the most sustainable and responsible bank with long-term objectives and strong positions on climate change, financial inclusion and globalisation.