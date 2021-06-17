International › APA

Happening now

C/d’Ivoire expects 7.4 million new Covid jabs

Published on 17.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Ivorian government spokesman, Amadou Coulibaly, announced on Wednesday the arrival at the end of December of 7.4 million new doses of Covid-19 vaccine.“A procurement plan has been put in place and should allow the acquisition of 7.4 million new doses,” Coulibaly told journalists following a cabinet meeting. 

“The plan being implemented, we must receive over an initial period from June 18 to the end of August 3.4 million doses gradually and in the medium term, over the period from September to the end of December 2021, 4 million doses will be received,” he noted.

 As part of the vaccination campaign, Cote d’Ivoire vaccinated 694,954 people out of 729,000 doses as of June 13, 2021.

This represents 95.33 percent, said the government spokesman.

He also noted that the rate of positivity continues to decline and is now less than 2 percent as well as the case fatality rate which is around 0.64 percent. 

This situation indicates that the pandemic is being contained.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top