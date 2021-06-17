C/d’Ivoire expects 7.4 million new Covid jabs

Ivorian government spokesman, Amadou Coulibaly, announced on Wednesday the arrival at the end of December of 7.4 million new doses of Covid-19 vaccine.“A procurement plan has been put in place and should allow the acquisition of 7.4 million new doses,” Coulibaly told journalists following a cabinet meeting.

“The plan being implemented, we must receive over an initial period from June 18 to the end of August 3.4 million doses gradually and in the medium term, over the period from September to the end of December 2021, 4 million doses will be received,” he noted.

As part of the vaccination campaign, Cote d’Ivoire vaccinated 694,954 people out of 729,000 doses as of June 13, 2021.

This represents 95.33 percent, said the government spokesman.

He also noted that the rate of positivity continues to decline and is now less than 2 percent as well as the case fatality rate which is around 0.64 percent.

This situation indicates that the pandemic is being contained.